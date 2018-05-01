West Ham Set to Fine Andy Carroll £200k Following Training Ground Bust Up With David Moyes

Andy Carroll is facing up to a hefty £200,000 fine after an alleged training ground bust up with West Ham manager David Moyes.

The striker will be slapped with the monetary punishment, according to the Mirror, after a heated argument with his boss following Carroll's decision to leave the substitutes' bench early during the club's 4-1 home defeat to Manchester City.

Moyes took exception to Carroll's lack of professionalism and, after the Scot was confronted by his player in the capital, told the England international of his place with regards to respect and was handed a fine amounting to two weeks' worth of wages.

Carroll got the hump after Moyes failed to bring him on against the Premier League champions and expressed his anger at the Hammers' Rush Green training centre on Monday morning.

Moyes, though, is known as a strict disciplinarian and Carroll's reaction could have big repercussions as to whether he features for West Ham again this term.

The ex-Everton and Manchester United manager had previously fallen out with the former Newcastle United and Liverpool target man back in November following a poor performance from Carroll in a 2-0 defeat to Watford.

With the duo's relationship strained once again, it remains to be seen what the fallout will be from this latest argument in the final few weeks of the campaign.

Carroll has suffered yet another season beset with injury problems and has failed to break into the starting lineup recently due to Moyes' preference for Marko Arnautovic to lead the line.

West Ham, though, still find themselves embroiled in a battle against the drop - as the Irons sit just three points and three places above 18th-placed Southampton with three games left to play.

The Hammers must face Leicester City away from home next Saturday before the host Manchester United and Everton in the final week of the season, and need at least four points from their final trio of fixtures to guarantee their place in the Premier League for the 2018/19 campaign.

