Chelsea Legend Backs 'Big Personality' Diego Costa to Cause Arsenal Problems in UEL Clash

By 90Min
May 02, 2018

Frank Lampard has explained why 'big personality' Diego Costa poses the biggest threat to Arsenal's chances of progressing to the Europa League final.

The Chelsea legend wrote about the Atletico Madrid talisman in his column for the London Evening Standard ahead of the return leg between the Gunners and Diego Simeone's men, and marked out his former teammate as the potential difference maker at Wanda Metropolitano.

Costa proved to be a handful for Premier League defence during his time at Chelsea before he moved back to the Spanish capital last summer, and Lampard stated his belief that the striker could cause Arsenal huge problems on Thursday.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

He wrote: "Costa is exactly the kind of personality missing from Arsenal’s dressing room, someone with that winning mentality. The English game has missed him this season after he rejoined Atletico from Chelsea. He is a big player, a big character. Love him or hate him, you have to appreciate that kind of player.

"Chelsea have certainly not looked the same without Costa. Not only is he a big physical presence, he has great quality to score goals. That is why I fear for Arsenal on Thursday night in the second leg of their Europa League semi-final."

The 29-year-old didn't feature in the first leg of the contest after he only recovered from a slight knock to make the bench at the Emirates, but is in line to start on home soil against Arsene Wenger's men.

And Lampard added that he suspected Arsenal would rue not beating Atleti in north London last time out after Costa failed to make it into the pitch.

He said: "Of course they’re still very much in it at 1-1. But they failed to defend properly against Antoine Griezmann for Atletico’s goal in the first match and now Costa, who was an unused substitute after just coming back from injury, will face them too.

(You may also be interested in Arsenal Consider Proposed 'Arsene Wenger Stand' Ahead of Managerial Exit This Summer)

"We know that Arsenal defenders don’t like being manhandled or strong-armed and Costa is a master at that. He has played well against them before in a Chelsea shirt.

"Arsenal dropped the ball when Costa wasn’t on the pitch last week. They were also gifted a chance against 10 men in the first leg, with Sime Vrsaljko’s red card in the 10th minute. It was a chance to win comfortably or even just go back to Spain with a 1-0 advantage. But this is why games at this level are the best because you have to concentrate over two legs."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)