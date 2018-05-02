'I Want to Play More': Barça Keeper Plunges Future Into Doubt Over Lack of Regular Game Time

Jasper Cillessen has thrown his Barcelona future into doubt after the goalkeeper admitted he wanted to play more games.

The Netherlands international has become frustrated at playing second fiddle to first choice shot stopper Marc-Andre ter Stegen at Camp Nou, and seemed to hint that he would look to move on if he wasn't guaranteed more starts.

Speaking to Dutch news outlet Ziggo Sport, Cillessen was asked about his playing situation in Catalonia and he was honest in his answer to the query.

The 29-year-old said: "I love this club, but I am a professional and want to play more than ten games in a season, it's that simple. The management already knows that, but I also read that they do not want me to leave, because they are happy with my work."

Cillessen did go on to placate any headlines about him wanting a transfer away from this season's La Liga champions, however, as he insisted that he would not 'go to war' with Barca over wanting more game time under manager Ernesto Valverde.

He added: "I'm not a type of player who goes to war with clubs. I've been here at Barcelona for five years, and for now, I'm going to continue."

Cillessen kept goal during La Blaugrana's triumphant Copa del Rey run this season, keeping seven clean sheets during their nine-match run to lifting the trophy in the final over Sevilla with a 5-0 thrashing.

The ex-Ajax keeper has, however, only featured once more for Barca this season - the 2-0 dead rubber Champions League victory over Sporting back in December - as he waits for an opportunity to impress in Spain's top flight.

Ter Stegen has managed to stay injury free for Barca all season long and prevent Cillessen from staking his claim for the starting berth in his side's starting lineup. That has led to rumours of a possible departure to the likes of Liverpool, but nothing concrete on that front has been established.

