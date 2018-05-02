'I Will Score Every Game': Ex-Reds Star Fernando Torres Recalls Incredible Anfield Debut

Atletico Madrid’s departing star Fernando Torres has reflected upon his time in the English top flight with Liverpool, claiming the atmosphere on his debut at the Reds famous home of Anfield was 'unbelievable'.

Torres moved from his boyhood club Atletico to Liverpool in 2007, and the Spaniard has reflected on his move to Liverpool, and the words he exchanged with fellow Spaniard on Merseyside Pep Reina before and after his first outing for the Reds.

He told Universo Valdano' of beIN LaLiga, via Marca: “I remember my first game for Liverpool against Chelsea. You couldn’t hear a thing, the atmosphere was unbelievable.

“Pepe Reina said to me, ‘See, this is what I was telling you about, this is the stage for you; so go out and enjoy it'"

Torres scored on his home debut against Chelsea in a 1-1 draw, and went on to net 81 times for the Reds over the next three and a half seasons.

He continued: "In the second game I said: 'Pepe, I think that in this field I will score in every game, everything is perfect.'"

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Torres’ time at Anfield was the most prolific of his career and he was twice included in the PFA Team of the Year while at Liverpool.

However, after a £50m move to London a less successful stint at Chelsea followed, as Torres managed just 20 league goals in 110 appearances during his time in West London, before returning home to Atletico, following a short-lived period with AC Milan, in 2015.

It is clearly at Atletico where Torres is at home, and indeed where his heart truly lies. The 34-year-old striker recently announced that he will once again be leaving his beloved club at the end of the season when his contract expires.

In the interview he insisted that the interests of the club must come before his own.

“I always will want what’s best for the team and always put Atletico Madrid before me”, Torres added.

Atletico are currently tied 1-1 with Arsenal on aggregate, heading into the second leg of the semi-final showdown in the competition on Thursday.