Man Utd & Chelsea Join Race for Maligned Arsenal Defender Amid Interest From Juventus

May 02, 2018

Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea are said to be interested in making a move for Arsenal defender Héctor Bellerin this summer.

The Spaniard has been heavily linked with a move away from the Emirates this season after coming under heavy criticism from the Gunners' fanbase, with Italian side Juventus said to be leading the race for his signature.

However, a report from Sport suggests that Bellerin could stay in the Premier League next season after catching the eye of officials at Stamford Bridge and Old Trafford.

It is claimed that Chelsea could make a move for the 23-year-old regardless of Antonio Conte's future in west London as the Blues look to improve on their current options at right back, Victor Moses and Davide Zappacosta.

While the interest coming from Manchester United appears to stem from their desire to sign a long-term replacement to the ageing Antonio Valencia.

It is suggested that Bellerin could set clubs back up to €40m (£35m) this summer as Arsenal look to overhaul their squad for their new manager.

But the Spaniard has a contract in north London that lasts until 2023, and a move to one of Arsenal's domestic rivals could see Bellerin's price increase even more.

The Gunners have a long history of selling some of their best players to Chelsea and Manchester United, with Alexis Sánchez, Robin van Persie and Ashley Cole amongst those who secured moved to either Old Trafford or Stamford Bridge.

