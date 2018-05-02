Tottenham Scouting Son Heung-min's South Korea Teammate Ahead of Potential £13m Swoop

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly scouting South Korean forward Hee-chan Hwang. The Evening Standard claim that Spurs are one of several clubs keeping tabs on the 22-year-old striker.

Hwang, who plays for Austrian outfit Red Bull Salzburg, burst onto Spurs' radar having helped his team progress to the semi finals of the Europa League. He particularly caught the eye when he scored against Lazio in the quarter final of the competition last month.

Tottenham are scouting Hee-chan Hwang, one of Heung-min Son’s South Korean team-mates



✍ @TomCStandardhttps://t.co/n7Qd6AzxBh — Standard Sport (@standardsport) May 2, 2018

Hwang is also the international teammate of Spurs attacker Son Heung-min, who could play a crucial part in convincing him to make the move to north London. The pair have become friends, spending plenty of time together on international duty.

Son joined Spurs from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 for a fee of £22m and has proven himself to be value for money, scoring 30 goals in 96 Premier League appearances.

It is reported that Hwang will not carry such a hefty price tag, with the 22-year-old expected to be available for just over £13m. This would be considered a bargain for Spurs, considering the fact that Hwang signed a new contract just last year which does not expire until 2021.

KRUGFOTO/GettyImages

Spurs may face competition though, as it's reported that scouts from Premier League rivals Liverpool are also following Hwang's progress. Representatives from clubs in Germany and Spain have also watched the striker in action.

It is also understood that Hwang's salary requirements would not be a problem for any of the clubs across the top leagues in Europe.

Spurs have failed to recruit successful centre forwards in seasons gone by, with Fernando Llorente, Roberto Soldado and Vincent Janssen all struggling to achieve success in London.