Arsenal Set to Complete First Post-Wenger Signing in Swoop for £30m Rated 'New Mats Hummels'

Arsenal look set to complete their first signing of the summer, and the first of the post-Arsene Wenger era, after the president of Turkish club Altinordu revealed that highly rated young centre-back Caglar Soyuncu will soon become a Gunners player.

Soyuncu, labelled by some as the next Mats Hummels, was first linked with the Gunners at the end of March as Head of Recruitment Sven Mislintat, the man also believed to be driving Arsenal towards hiring Zeljko Buvac as manager, begins to take control of the squad.

FLAŞ! Altınordu Başkanı Mehmet Seyit Özkan, Çağlar Söyüncü'nün yeni takımını açıkladı. Özkan, Çağlar'ın Arsenal'le anlaşmak üzere olduğunu söyledi. pic.twitter.com/8AylkNC9ng — Fanatik (@fanatikcomtr) May 3, 2018

Turkish outlet Fanatik has reported that Altinordu president Seyit Mehmet Ozkan has revealed Arsenal is about to be 21-year-old Soyuncu's next club.

The emerging talent left Altinordu in the summer of 2016 to sign for Freiburg in the Bundesliga. But with the little known Turkish side likely to be entitled to a cut of any transfer fee - Soyuncu has been valued at £30m - Ozkan is sure to be in the know.

Although Soyuncu understandably took a little time to settle in Germany after joining Freiburg, he has since shown great potential. A feature published by the Bundesliga's official website in January described 'natural pace', as well as 'the ability to read and time a tackle to near-enough perfection'. It was that which drew the comparisons with World Cup winner Hummels.

With an ageing Laurent Koscielny beginning to slow down and doubts over the future of error prone Shkodran Mustafi, Arsenal have been crying out for defensive reinforcements.

With 22-year-old Rob Holding signing a new contract this week, 20-year-old Konstantinos Mavropanos enjoying a promising Gunners debut against Manchester United last Sunday, and Soyuncu now seemingly on board, Arsenal's future is being built.