Everton Sign Teenage Midfield Star Beni Baningime to New Four-Year Deal

By 90Min
May 03, 2018

Everton have signed 19-year-old midfield prodigy Beni Baningime to a new four-year deal. 

The player, who joined the club as an eight-year-old, has made 13 appearances for the Merseyside Blues this season and has done enough to impress, as well as earn a new long-term deal.

"Beni Baningime has signed a new four-year deal with Everton to the end of June 2022," a statement on the Toffees website reads.

The teenager has since expressed his happiness given the new development, also thanking Everton for placing their faith in him.

“I’m really happy to sign a new contract and so proud because it represents what I’ve always wanted – which is to be around the first team and fighting for my place," he said.

“This Club means a lot to me because I’ve been here from a young age. It’s where I want to be and I’m so thankful to everyone at the Club who has helped me get to this point.“Hopefully this season is the first of many years of me being involved in the Everton first team.

Ben Hoskins/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in: Former Merseyside Rivals Gerrard and Osman Battle it Out at Blind Football for BT Initiative)

“I’m determined to keep developing and to speak to everyone I can in order to keep improving my game. I speak to the manager, Duncan [Ferguson], Craig Shakespeare, Sammy Lee – just anything I can do to improve my game. 

"Duncan’s very good with me. Sometimes we do a bit of passing after we train. To me, this shows they’ve got faith in me and they want me to do well.”

"Duncan’s very good with me. Sometimes we do a bit of passing after we train. To me, this shows they’ve got faith in me and they want me to do well.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)