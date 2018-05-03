Everton Sign Teenage Midfield Star Beni Baningime to New Four-Year Deal

Everton have signed 19-year-old midfield prodigy Beni Baningime to a new four-year deal.

The player, who joined the club as an eight-year-old, has made 13 appearances for the Merseyside Blues this season and has done enough to impress, as well as earn a new long-term deal.

"Beni Baningime has signed a new four-year deal with Everton to the end of June 2022," a statement on the Toffees website reads.

📝 | Beni Baningime has signed a new four-year deal with #EFC to the end of June 2022. Congrats, Beni!



Read 👉🏼 https://t.co/LXHMFjjOh4 pic.twitter.com/huR1ojvseY — Everton (@Everton) May 3, 2018

The teenager has since expressed his happiness given the new development, also thanking Everton for placing their faith in him.

“I’m really happy to sign a new contract and so proud because it represents what I’ve always wanted – which is to be around the first team and fighting for my place," he said.

“This Club means a lot to me because I’ve been here from a young age. It’s where I want to be and I’m so thankful to everyone at the Club who has helped me get to this point.“Hopefully this season is the first of many years of me being involved in the Everton first team.

Ben Hoskins/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in: Former Merseyside Rivals Gerrard and Osman Battle it Out at Blind Football for BT Initiative)

“I’m determined to keep developing and to speak to everyone I can in order to keep improving my game. I speak to the manager, Duncan [Ferguson], Craig Shakespeare, Sammy Lee – just anything I can do to improve my game.

"Duncan’s very good with me. Sometimes we do a bit of passing after we train. To me, this shows they’ve got faith in me and they want me to do well.”

"Duncan’s very good with me. Sometimes we do a bit of passing after we train. To me, this shows they’ve got faith in me and they want me to do well.”