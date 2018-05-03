Female Reporter Attacks Fan With Microphone After Being Groped

The MLS is growing immensely and the fanbases are some of the craziest in the world. Last week, Guadalajara defeated Toronto FC in a highly intense game. After the match, Fox Sports Mexico journalist, Maria Fernanda Mora, was doing her job reporting the madness outside. Throughout the interview, a fan took it WAY too far.

Reporter attacks fan with microphone after he groped her on live TV...https://t.co/0ZGKJ2iB3b pic.twitter.com/r0WN0p6wYc — LADbible (@ladbible) May 3, 2018

Mora was seen with a group of ecstatic Guadalajara fans jumping around behind her. During the video, you can see Mora's facial expression of discomfort. At the end, she turned around and attacked a fan with her microphone.

On Monday she took to Twitter to address the situation.

A la opinión pública



Tras los hechos del pasado 26 de abril en La Minerva. pic.twitter.com/9cgJJOhlWl — Maria Fernanda Mora (@marifermora90) April 30, 2018

Mora states that she was touched inappropriately multiple times by the fan behind her and after the third time, she decided to react.

Mora also states that "women are not going to go away and are not going to shut up" and doesn't regret defending herself at all. This ongoing epidemic of sexual assault needs to be stopped and Mora hopes to be an idol to women who are silent.

This is no way to act, and her reaction was definitely appropriate.