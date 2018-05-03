Liverpool Ace James Milner Takes to Twitter to Poke Fun at His Bizarre Own Goal Against Roma

By 90Min
May 03, 2018

Liverpool midfielder has taken to Twitter to poke fun at the bizarre own goal he scored during his sides 4-2 loss against Roma in the Champions League semi-final last night - a result that saw the Reds progress to the final 7-6 on aggregate.

Milner - a recent convert to Twitter - managed to find the funny side of his own goal, which saw his teammate Dejan Lovren hammer the ball at his face and deflect into the back of the net. However, the former England international was all smiles at the final whistle, with his side booking their place in the final against Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid.

The thrilling two-leg encounter saw the Reds triumph in the first tie at Anfield - hammering five goals past the Serie A side but conceding two goals in the process. A gutsy performance in Rome ensured that Jürgen Klopp's side progressed to the final, with the 4-2 loss a poor reflection on a game which never really saw his side in danger of crashing out the cup.

Liverpool will feel more than confident heading into the final in Kiev, given the mesmerising football they've played in the competition this season. Becoming renowned as somewhat of a cup side, the Reds' ability to consistently score goals over two legs has proven pivotal in their progression, and Los Blancos will need to dig deep to prevent them finding the net in the final.


Meanwhile, Roma keeper Alisson has hinted at the possibility of a move to the Reds in the summer, claiming the speculation makes him "happy". Despite shipping seven goals against the Merseyside's Alisson is widely regarded as one of the top keepers in the world, and is currently keeping Manchester City ace Ederson out of the Brazil international team.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)