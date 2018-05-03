Zinedine Zidane Identifies Liverpool's 2 Biggest Threats Ahead of Champions League Final Clash

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is already doing some scouting ahead of the Champions League final on 26 May.

Liverpool booked their place in the final with a 7-6 aggregate victory over Roma in the semi finals. The Reds weathered the storm of a valiant Roma comeback, but secured a place in Kiev despite defeat in Rome.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

According to the usually notorious rumour mill Don Balon, Zinedine Zidane has identified attacking duo Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah as Liverpool's two biggest threats which Madrid must look out for.

It comes as no surprise that Zidane would pick Liverpool's Salah as a player to be concerned about. There's not much more that can be said about the incredible season the Egyptian is having.

29 - Mo Salah (10), Roberto Firmino (10) and Sadio Mane (9) are now the highest scoring trio for a club in a single #UCL campaign, overtaking Ronaldo, Bale and Benzema at Real Madrid in 2013-14 (28). Ménage. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 2, 2018

Salah is in the running for the European Golden Shoe and has a scored a phenomenal 43 goals for the Reds in all competitions this season - ten of which have come in the Champions League.

While Salah and Roberto Firmino have earned the praises and most of the headlines this season, it is the third of Liverpool's attacking trio, Sadio Mane, who has been picked out by Zidane.

Sadio Mane celebrating after the game with the fans. Fantastic. pic.twitter.com/QKSm8hB7sy — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) May 2, 2018

While Mane's season has been less prolific, he has put in some excellent performances for the Reds in the Champions League this term. He bagged a hat trick in the first knock out round of the competition against Porto and took centre stage in Rome as Liverpool's best player on the night.

Don Balon's report also claims that Cristiano Ronaldo has raised some concerns about the manager possibly dropping some of Real Madrid's star players for the final. Zidane is apparently considering handing starts to Lucas Vazquez and Marco Asensio, which would mean big name players like Isco, Gareth Bale, and Karim Benzema start on the bench.