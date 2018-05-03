Zinedine Zidane Identifies Liverpool's 2 Biggest Threats Ahead of Champions League Final Clash

By 90Min
May 03, 2018

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is already doing some scouting ahead of the Champions League final on 26 May. 

Liverpool booked their place in the final with a 7-6 aggregate victory over Roma in the semi finals. The Reds weathered the storm of a valiant Roma comeback, but secured a place in Kiev despite defeat in Rome.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

According to the usually notorious rumour mill Don Balon, Zinedine Zidane has identified attacking duo Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah as Liverpool's two biggest threats which Madrid must look out for. 

It comes as no surprise that Zidane would pick Liverpool's Salah as a player to be concerned about. There's not much more that can be said about the incredible season the Egyptian is having. 

Salah is in the running for the European Golden Shoe and has a scored a phenomenal 43 goals for the Reds in all competitions this season - ten of which have come in the Champions League. 

While Salah and Roberto Firmino have earned the praises and most of the headlines this season, it is the third of Liverpool's attacking trio, Sadio Mane, who has been picked out by Zidane. 

While Mane's season has been less prolific, he has put in some excellent performances for the Reds in the Champions League this term. He bagged a hat trick in the first knock out round of the competition against Porto and took centre stage in Rome as Liverpool's best player on the night. 

Don Balon's report also claims that Cristiano Ronaldo has raised some concerns about the manager possibly dropping some of Real Madrid's star players for the final. Zidane is apparently considering handing starts to Lucas Vazquez and Marco Asensio, which would mean big name players like Isco, Gareth Bale, and Karim Benzema start on the bench. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)