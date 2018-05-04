Arsenal Fans Take Aim at Hector Bellerin Following Calamitous Atletico Madrid Showing

Arsenal fans aimed their anger at ending yet another season with a whimper at defender Hector Bellerin during the fallout of their Europa League exit at the hands of Atletico Madrid on Thursday night, with some urging the club to sell the right-back this summer.

Diego Costa proved the difference in the second leg with a first half stoppage time finish to end the chance of the north Londoners getting their hands on any silverware this season or taking part in the Champions League next.

Diego Costa has scored 4 goals in 7 career appearances against Arsenal.



Atletico Madrid have lost 2 of 57 games in which Diego Costa has scored (W53 D2) #UEL #ATLvAFC pic.twitter.com/KOvspoIc27 — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) May 3, 2018

Martin Keown claimed Mesut Ozil was "not fit to wear the shirt" during an extraordinary rant immediately after the defeat in the Spanish capital; claiming the German is more of a hindrance than positive.

Boss Arsene Wenger, however, leapt to his player's defence, insisting the comments were not an accurate reflection of his attacker's performance and going on to claim the squad he is leaving behind does not need wholesale changes to flourish next season.

However, according to the Arsenal fans on Twitter, that does not seem to be the case, with several labelling Bellerin, in particular, as a player whose time is up at the Emirates Stadium after another costly error led to the only goal of the game.

Hector Bellerin just relies purely on pace. No brain no awareness. Just runs. Can’t cross can’t defend. Why do we have him? — Ari Gold (@OzzyDiaby) May 3, 2018

Sell bellerin now



Dont wait for the game to end — Clock End Talk Podcast (@clockend_talk) May 3, 2018

Bellerin is a disgrace. All that hard work and we completely collapse just before halftime. So so so poor. We'd been the better side up until that goal. Pathetic from Arsenal. — Matthew Burford (@MatthewBurford) May 3, 2018

Bellerin has had one of the worst games I can ever remember an Arsenal player having. 0/10 is generous. He was so good in the home leg. — 12. (@_The12thMan) May 3, 2018

Recently read Juventus will pay €50m for Bellerin. Can’t afford to miss out on that sort of money again for an average player! — Arsenal (@ffarsenalfc) May 3, 2018

Sell Bellerin to Juve. Start Maitland-Niles from now on. — Urban Arsenal (@ArsenalUrban) May 3, 2018

Season assessment:



Cech- Bin.

Ospina- Bin.

Monreal- Bench.

Mustafi- Bin.

Koscielny- Retired.

Bellerin- accept the very 1st bid.

Xhaka- Starting XI.

Ramsey- Bench.

Wilshere- Bench or bin.

Ozil- Back to CAM.

Mkhitaryan- Starting XI.

Lacazette- Starting XI.

Aubameyang- Starting XI. — Merci Arsène Wenger (@Arsenal490304) May 3, 2018

Remove R1 from Bellerin and all you have left is an upcoming model in Spain — Temitope Agboola™ (@topgee992) May 3, 2018

A prayer for Hector Bellerin, who tried to put his entire weight into distracting Diego Costa and barely made him break stride — James Tyler (@JamesTylerESPN) May 3, 2018

Hector Bellerin, what've I missed? He can't defend, he can't cross, and his feet are far too big for his body — GeorgeWeahsCousin (@WeahsCousin) May 3, 2018

Strongly suspect that's Bellerin's last big game for Arsenal. — gunnerblog (@gunnerblog) May 3, 2018

Reports have claimed that Arsenal are currently in 'advanced talks' with Juventus over a possible sale of Bellerin this summer, with a £44m fee touted.

And following further evidence of the defender's inability to overcome physicality in the opposition - something that is frequently seen in the Premier League - now may be the right time to offload the Catalonian.

