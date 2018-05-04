Arsenal Fans Take Aim at Hector Bellerin Following Calamitous Atletico Madrid Showing

By 90Min
May 04, 2018

Arsenal fans aimed their anger at ending yet another season with a whimper at defender Hector Bellerin during the fallout of their Europa League exit at the hands of Atletico Madrid on Thursday night, with some urging the club to sell the right-back this summer. 

Diego Costa proved the difference in the second leg with a first half stoppage time finish to end the chance of the north Londoners getting their hands on any silverware this season or taking part in the Champions League next. 

Martin Keown claimed Mesut Ozil was "not fit to wear the shirt" during an extraordinary rant immediately after the defeat in the Spanish capital; claiming the German is more of a hindrance than positive. 

Boss Arsene Wenger, however, leapt to his player's defence, insisting the comments were not an accurate reflection of his attacker's performance and going on to claim the squad he is leaving behind does not need wholesale changes to flourish next season. 

However, according to the Arsenal fans on Twitter, that does not seem to be the case, with several labelling Bellerin, in particular, as a player whose time is up at the Emirates Stadium after another costly error led to the only goal of the game. 

Reports have claimed that Arsenal are currently in 'advanced talks' with Juventus over a possible sale of Bellerin this summer, with a £44m fee touted. 

And following further evidence of the defender's inability to overcome physicality in the opposition - something that is frequently seen in the Premier League - now may be the right time to offload the Catalonian. 

