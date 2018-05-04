Everton Starlet Stalling on Second Anderlecht Loan Move Over UCL Qualification Concerns

Anderlecht are close to extending Henry Onyekuru's loan spell from Everton for another season - but the forward is unsure if it's the right move to make.

Reports in Belgium (h/t Liverpool Echo) have alleged that the Nigeria international has been asked by the Belgian top flight side to join them another season long loan after his current spell was cut short due to a knee injury.

However, Onyekuru is believed to be stalling on whether to accept their offer or not and will wait to see Anderlecht qualify for next season's Champions League before he commits to another 12 months away from his parent club.

The 20-year-old was in fine form for Anderlecht during the opening months of the campaign, with 10 goals notched in 27 matches before his time with the Purple and White was hit by a potentially season-ending injury.

Onyekuru suffered the problem in December and was sent back to Goodison Park for medical tests. Having made something of a miraculously quick recovery, however, he was allowed to return to Constant Vanden Stock Stadium to possibly take part in the final few matches of the campaign.

Anderlecht currently lie second in the Belgian Pro League - five points off leaders Club Brugge - with four games left to play and need to at least maintain their current position to bag a third round qualifying spot in UEFA's flagship club tournament for the 2018/19 campaign.

With Standard Liege breathing down their necks, however, their place in the Champions League isn't cut and dry yet and Onyekuru could yet have a say in helping them book a place in the knockout rounds ahead of the group stage draw in September.

Onyekuru was brought to Merseyside in a £7m deal last summer from KAS Eupen and was immediately loaned out in a bid to give him the regular first-team football he needs to develop his game.



