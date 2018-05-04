Juventus vs Bologna Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News, Prediction & More

Juventus will be hoping that they can get one step closer to their seventh Serie A title when they face 12th place Bologna on Saturday night.

I Bianconeri completed an incredible comeback to beat Inter last time out and extend their lead at the top of Serie A to four points. They now need just two wins from their final three games to secure the title.

However, if Napoli lose to Torino on Sunday and Juventus manage to win, they will be crowned Italian champions yet again.

Classic Encounter

These two teams have had some surprisingly close battles in recent years and no more so than last season's game at Bologna.

After Bologna took the lead just after the half time interval, Juventus looked in trouble of slipping to a defeat before Paulo Dybala equalised from close range in the 72nd minute.

The game looked to be heading for a draw, that was until the dying embers. A Miralem Pjanic corner was headed home by then 17-year-old Moise Kean to give Juventus a memorable win.

Simone Verdi vs. Andrea Barzagli

Verdi has scored eight goals in the league this season and will be crucial if Bologna are to counter Juventus in their quest for another three points.

He will have his work cut out against the ever present Andrea Barzagli, who has again been influential for Juventus this year. If Verdi can get the better of him, Bologna may be able to get something from the game but it will not be easy.

Team News

Juventus do not face any fresh injury concerns going into the game but will be without Bosnian midfielder Miralem Pjanic after he picked up a suspension for getting another yellow card.

Mattia De Sciglio remains sidelined with a foot injury.

Bologna will be without centre back Filip Helander who suffered a fractured rib in April but other than that have a full strength squad available.

Predicted Lineups

Predicted Juventus Lineup: Buffon, Lichsteiner, Chiellini, Barzagli, Sandro, Khedira, Marchisio, Matuidi, Dybala, Higuain, Costa





Predicted Bologna Lineup: Mirante, Mbaye, Romagnoli, De Maio, Masina, Poli, Pulgar, Nagi, Verdi, Palacio, Orsolini

Prediction

Although Bologna possess some attacking threat, it is hard to see Juventus slipping up when the title is so close.

They will be extremely focused to get the three points in this game in order to take a step closer to their seventh successive Serie A title and are likely to have too much going forward for Bologna to handle.

Prediction: Juventus 3-1 Bologna

