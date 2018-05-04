Real Madrid Captain Sergio Ramos Reveals Why He Doesn't 'Fear' Mohamed Salah Ahead of UCL Final

Real Madrid captain has insisted Liverpool danger man Mohamed Salah is 'just one of 11 players' and that he fears no-one, ahead of the clubs' Champions League final on May 26.

The three-time Champions League winning centre back has come to face to face with (and bested) many of the game's biggest stars over the years and while he acknowledges there is a respect for his opponents, he isn't scared of anyone.

Salah may have scored an astonishing 43 goals this campaign (including 10 in the Champions League) but Ramos stresses that he is ready for the showdown.

He told the Mirror: “We have seen what Salah can do this season, but he will just be one of 11 players we face against Liverpool.

“Throughout my career, I have faced the best forward players in the world — many of them who are considered among the greatest ever. For me, there is never a fear. A respect, yes, but never a fear."

David Ramos/GettyImages

Ramos also backed his side to win the Champions League for a third straight season, citing Los Blancos' 'DNA' as a key factor.

“We can’t be arrogant but we can be confident. We know it is in the DNA of Real Madrid to win the Champions League," he continued. “We are ready to defend our title for a second time — we won’t let it go easily."

“With all respect, maybe at the start of the campaign Liverpool were not the team people thought would be in the final. But they are here because they deserve to be here.

“We know as a team how to play finals — and we will be ready.”

Salah, meanwhile, has dismissed suggestions that the final in Kiev will become a Ballon d'Or shootout between himself and Real Madrid's own main man.

"It is not going to be a final between Mohamed Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo," the Egyptian said. "I am playing for a great club and we have great players, so qualifying to the final came with great team work, that I cannot do it alone.”

