Twitter Explodes as Steven Gerrard Is Officially Revealed as New Manager of Rangers

After weeks of speculation, Friday afternoon finally saw Rangers officially announce Steven Gerrard as their new manager on a four-year deal.

The former Liverpool and England captain has been learning his trade at Melwood training complex; coaching the Reds' Under-18s since April last year.

But next season, the 37-year-old will stand toe to toe with former manager Brendan Rodgers with the hope of ending Celtic's Scottish dominance.

“I am honoured to become the next manager of Rangers," Gerrard told the club's official website. "I have enormous respect for this football club, and its history and tradition.

“I can’t wait to start this new journey at Rangers as we look to build on the many successes that this club has achieved.”

“We are delighted to confirm today that Steven Gerrard will become the next manager of Rangers," chairman Dave King added.

“From the very beginning, talks have been extremely positive and we believe that Steven is the right man to drive Rangers forward. He was extremely impressive throughout our negotiations and we are convinced that he has the necessary knowledge and temperament to lead the Club to the success we all desire.

“This a special day for our Club, our fans and for Steven.”

Many pundits and ex-players have had their say on whether this is the correct call for Gerrard at such an early stage of his career, with the pressure to deliver at Ibrox and attempting to stop Celtic's overwhelming success arguably making the position one of the toughest in Scotland.

However, many Gers faithful and indeed the footballing world are excited by the prospect of seeing the former midfield ace in action on the touchline.