Claude Puel Apologises to Fans for Leicester's Dismal Display Following 2-0 Defeat to West Ham

Leicester City manager Claude Puel apologised for his side's dismal performance following their 2-0 defeat against West Ham.

Second best for large parts of the game, a first half strike from Joao Mario and stunning second half volley from Mark Noble secured all three points for the visitors, resigning the Foxes to their fourth defeat in their last five games.

Without a win since the end of January, Puel confessed the level of performance exhibited from his side was poor and understood why they were met with a chorus of boos at full time.

Speaking post-match to Sky Sports, Puel said: "I think it is normal [the fan reaction] because it is a tough period with some negativity and blame. I would like to apologise for the last performance because it is not enough and we have to finish strongly in the last two games.





"We have to give another feeling to our fans because they have been fantastic all season with the players. They deserve to finish strongly and we want to give them a boost, a fire and fight for the last two games."

Now without a win since the end of March, Leicester's season looks in danger of fizzling out ahead games against Arsenal and Tottenham to come before the end of the campaign.

With the pressure now mounting on the former Southampton manager despite receiving a vote of confidence from chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha earlier in the week, Puel refused to be drawn on plans for the club this summer.

He continued, stating: "We know we have hard work in the summer transfer window but I think it is not after this game to speak about this.

"The most important thing is to try and maintain or regain the good feeling and mentality to finish last two game. We play good teams in Arsenal and Tottenham. I think we can have a good feeling and ambition back.





"This is a good team with motivation and I hope to have this for the next two games."