Report Reveals Latest News on Cristiano Ronaldo Injury After Limping Off During Draw With Barça

Cristiano Ronaldo scored as Real Madrid secured a 2-2 draw at Camp Nou against Barcelona on Sunday night, but the Portuguese great's participation in the upcoming Champions League final was put into a little doubt after he picked up an injury to his ankle.

Ronaldo, virtually indestructible when it comes to injuries over the course of his career, turned home from close range shortly after Luis Suarez had put Barcelona ahead in the first half - but he appeared to turn his ankle while putting the ball in the net. He played on through the end of the opening period but did, however, find himself substituted at half time.

It's believed that the move was made as merely a precaution with the match with Liverpool coming up in three weeks, and that assessment might well ring true given Real had little more than pride to play for in Catalonia.

The line on his injury from the club as the game played out was that the 33-year-old had "sprained" his ankle, but as reported by Goal, the situation and the severity of his injury is as yet unclear.

Though it's not in the spirit of the game to wish an injury on a player - especially one of the best ever - one or two Liverpool fans may be hoping this one is serious enough to keep him out for say, around four weeks?

Updates are sure to come in the following days.