Arsene Wenger's Incredible Arsenal Legacy Put into Perspective With Home Record Statistic

By 90Min
May 07, 2018

Arsene Wenger took charge of his 414th and final Arsenal home league match on Sunday as the Gunners beat Burnley 5-0 to send the Frenchman off in style.

The victory was Wenger's 286th in that time, a record bested only by Sir Alex Ferguson, whose Manchester United team won 305 Premier League home matches during his time at the club.

Wenger and Ferguson were once fierce rivals but now sit alone in the pantheon of longest-serving Premier League bosses. Ferguson was at Old Trafford last Sunday to present Wenger with a special award commemorating his 22 years in charge of Arsenal.

Ferguson was admitted to intensive care after a brain haemorrhage earlier this week and Wenger began his farewell speech on Sunday by paying tribute to his fellow manager.

“Before I start, I just want to say, at Arsenal we care and I would like to wish my fellow manager Ferguson well and very quickly," Wenger said to great applause from all around the Emirates.

Wenger has won three league titles and a record seven FA Cups during his distinguished Arsenal career, although most of those honours were won during his first decade at the club. He has failed to sign off with a trophy in his final season after Arsenal lost to Atletico Madrid in the Europa League semi finals.

Gunners fans have been calling for the Frenchman to step down for several years now and his departure was finally confirmed last month. But they serenaded him with chants of "one Arsene Wenger" as he said his final farewells on Sunday.

It was also goodbye to popular club captain Per Mertesacker, who was brought on for a cameo appearance as he retires from football after an injury-ravaged two years.

The German defender will now take up the role of academy director at Arsenal.

