Liverpool Assistant's Mother Weighs in As Questions Persist Over Arsenal-Linked Coach's Future

By 90Min
May 07, 2018

Zeljko Buvac's mother has had her say on the future of the elusive Liverpool assistant manager, who was granted a leave of absence from the club last week.

Since Buvac took his hiatus last Monday, various rumours have circled. Some claim that he had a bust up with Klopp, and some sources believe that he is the favourite for the Arsenal job.

The Bosnian does not get involved in interviews, and attempts to contact him have not yielded any answers. Bosnian journalist Haris Mrkonja managed to track down a phone number and got through to Buvac's mother, but she was unable to shed any light on the matter.

“Željko is not here. He’s back in Liverpool," Mrs. Buvac told Mrkonja, as quoted by the Anfield Edition. “Please, try to understand. For 17 years he hasn’t talked to the media, I highly doubt that he would be willing to start now.”

Mrkonja then pressed Mrs. Buvac for more information about her son's future, but she claimed not to know anything about it.

“I really don’t know”, she said. “And even if I did know, I shouldn’t be the one to tell anyone about it. I understand that you need to inform the fans, but I cannot speak on his behalf. Sorry."

The Anfield Edition also reports that Buvac may be in talks with Eintracht Frankfurt, who are need of a new manager following the departure of Niko Kovac to Bayern Munich.

Sources in Bosnia have claimed that Buvac's reasons are personal rather than professional, but little is known beyond this.

Buvac has worked alongside Klopp for 17 years, following him from Mainz to Dortmund and then to Anfield. He is known as the brain' for his tactical input.

