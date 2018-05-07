Steven Gerrard Eyeing Loan Deal for Liverpool Striker as First Signing for New Side Rangers

By 90Min
May 07, 2018

Steven Gerrard is considering making a loan move for Liverpool youngster Dominic Solanke as he eyes his first foray into the transfer market as Rangers manager.

Solanke has made regular appearances from the substitutes bench for the Reds this season and has also started four Premier League games but is yet to score a goal for Jurgen Klopp's side since his move from Chelsea last summer.

According to the Sun, Gerrard's list of transfer targets is headed by Solanke, who has played 26 games in all competitions this season.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Gerrard will know plenty of improvement from Rangers is required if they are to compete with Scottish champions Celtic next season, with his new side currently 13 points behind the Bhoys in the Premiership.

The former England international was Rangers' prime target in their search for a new manager after interim boss Graeme Murty was sacked earlier in May, and Jimmy Nicholl and Jonatan Johansson aren set to take charge of the team for the last three games of the season.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Gerrard will take charge of Rangers from next season as the Light Blues look to leapfrog Aberdeen and finish second in the Premiership this campaign. The Liverpool legend was previously in charge of the Reds' Under-18 side and had an interview with MK Dons back in November 2016.


The 37-year-old replaces Pedro Caixinha, who won 14 of his 27 games in charge before getting sacked, and will face off against former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers when Rangers play Celtic next season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)