Steven Gerrard Eyeing Loan Deal for Liverpool Striker as First Signing for New Side Rangers

Steven Gerrard is considering making a loan move for Liverpool youngster Dominic Solanke as he eyes his first foray into the transfer market as Rangers manager.

Solanke has made regular appearances from the substitutes bench for the Reds this season and has also started four Premier League games but is yet to score a goal for Jurgen Klopp's side since his move from Chelsea last summer.

According to the Sun, Gerrard's list of transfer targets is headed by Solanke, who has played 26 games in all competitions this season.

Gerrard will know plenty of improvement from Rangers is required if they are to compete with Scottish champions Celtic next season, with his new side currently 13 points behind the Bhoys in the Premiership.

The former England international was Rangers' prime target in their search for a new manager after interim boss Graeme Murty was sacked earlier in May, and Jimmy Nicholl and Jonatan Johansson aren set to take charge of the team for the last three games of the season.

Gerrard will take charge of Rangers from next season as the Light Blues look to leapfrog Aberdeen and finish second in the Premiership this campaign. The Liverpool legend was previously in charge of the Reds' Under-18 side and had an interview with MK Dons back in November 2016.





The 37-year-old replaces Pedro Caixinha, who won 14 of his 27 games in charge before getting sacked, and will face off against former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers when Rangers play Celtic next season.