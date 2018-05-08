Sergio Ramos Hilariously Empathizes After Man City Knocks Premier League Trophy Over

Sergio Ramos knows what it's like to drop a trophy, and he commiserates with Man City's Oleksandr Zinchenko.

By 90Min
May 08, 2018

Manchester City were finally handed the Premier League trophy after their match against Huddersfield Town on Sunday, only to watch it fall as they celebrated.

After playing out a remarkable season, the Sky Blues are champions of England again, and deservedly so. Yet they could be out of practice, and didn't have to wait very long before watching their prized bit of silverware take the plunge.

The accident would hardly mar the festivities, though, and Ilkay Gundogan even joked about it on Twitter afterwards.

A hilarious bit on its own, but Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos had quite the response, having famously dropped the Copa del Rey trophy from the top of a bus during Real Madrid's parade in 2011.

Class banter from Ramos there, yet this "trend" could soon see players hit with fines.

