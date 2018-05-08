Manchester City were finally handed the Premier League trophy after their match against Huddersfield Town on Sunday, only to watch it fall as they celebrated.

After playing out a remarkable season, the Sky Blues are champions of England again, and deservedly so. Yet they could be out of practice, and didn't have to wait very long before watching their prized bit of silverware take the plunge.

Manchester City teaching everyone how NOT to celebrate with the Premier League trophy! 🏆



Look at Zinchenko's face! 😲 pic.twitter.com/TMliLVGFbV — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) May 7, 2018

The accident would hardly mar the festivities, though, and Ilkay Gundogan even joked about it on Twitter afterwards.

A hilarious bit on its own, but Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos had quite the response, having famously dropped the Copa del Rey trophy from the top of a bus during Real Madrid's parade in 2011.

I may know a few places, but I haven't called since 2011... 🤣🤣🤣

Letting the trophy fall is becoming a trend...😜🤣 @ManCity https://t.co/AFCuF5hdNY — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) May 8, 2018

Class banter from Ramos there, yet this "trend" could soon see players hit with fines.