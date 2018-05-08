Tottenham Dealt Double Fitness Blow to Key Players Ahead of Crunch Newcastle Clash

Tottenham have been dealt a double fitness blow in their pursuit to cement their place in the top four when Newcastle make the trip to Wembley on Wednesday, with both Eric Dier and Serge Aurier ruled out of the clash.

Spurs' form has slipped in recent weeks which has allowed Chelsea to make up ground and close the gap to two points with just two games remaining, and now Mauricio Pochettino is facing a selection headache in the lead up to the match against the Magpies.

TEAM NEWS: @EricDier (illness) missed training today and is out of tomorrow's match. @Serge_Aurier (hamstring) is being assessed to see if he can be available for Sunday's match against Leicester. pic.twitter.com/TXxdUqoeGp — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 8, 2018

The Spurs boss revealed in his pre-match press conference that Dier - who has missed just three league games this season - would be unavailable for selection after picking up an illness which has ruled him out of training.

Whereas Aurier's hamstring injury will sideline him until the final game of the season against Leicester at the earliest.

"Last night he [Dier] started with vomiting and fever and now it’s normal that he needs a minimum of 48 hours to recover to be available again for training,"

Spurs making it very clear that Eric Dier's illness is an isolated case and no others are affected. Lasagne Gate sequel fears are hopefully unfounded. — Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) May 8, 2018

"We hope he will be available for the weekend. I hope yes and I believe he can be available. At the moment only we need to help him. The doctors are helping him. Tomorrow we’ll see how he is and after tomorrow we see if he starts the training again."

Tottenham will also be without Mousa Dembele for Newcastle's visit due to a twisted ankle sustained in the victory over Watford, although the club hold hopes he could return for the final game of the season.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Harry Winks is not expected to return to action form a long-term ankle injury before season's end, whereas Jan Vertonghen has offered a much needed boost after recovering from an ankle injury against West Brom last time out.

Despite experiencing turbulent form of late, Tottenham know victories against both Newcastle and Leicester will ensure they finish the season in third position.