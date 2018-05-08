West Bromwich Albion will be playing their football in the Championship next season following Southampton's win over Swansea on Tuesday night.

Led to the Premier League by Roberto di Matteo back in 2010, the Baggies managed to hold their own in England's top division until this season, which has been a really dreadful one for them.

They began the campaign under Tony Pulis, but Alan Pardew replaced him after a string of poor results. Pardew was let go himself after failing to improve the team's fortunes, with Darren Moore taking over.

Moore's leadership was indeed positive, as the caretaker boss managed a win over Manchester United and a 2-2 draw against Liverpool. The side were also able to extend their stay of execution last weekend, with a win over a strong Newcastle side.

But despite coming up with the goods against Mauricio Pochettino's side on Saturday afternoon, beating the Londoners 1-0 through Jake Livermore's stoppage time strike, they play in England's second tier next season, following Southampton's win at the Liberty Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Saints, who were denied a 1-0 victory by a late deflected goal by Everton's Tom Davies goal on Saturday, have now put themselves out of reach, climbing up to 36 points with a win over Swansea City on Tuesday, with two games still left to play.

The Baggies, meanwhile, only have one game left, can only touch 34 points if they beat Crystal Palace this coming weekend.

It is unclear whether Moore will remain in charge past the end of the season. But he'd certainly be deserving if that was the case, given the way he managed to turn results around before Tuesday's disappointment.

While West Brom have joined Stoke City in the relegation contingent, Swansea are still in the fight, but will need Chelsea and Arsenal to beat Huddersfield to have a chance on final day.