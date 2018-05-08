West Brom's Darren Moore Wins Barclays Manager of the Month Award After an Impressive April Run

West Bromwich Albion caretaker manager Darren Moore has done his reputation a whole lot of good since taking over at the club and seems determined to pull off what would be one of the greatest escapes from relegation in Premier League history.

Since taking over from Alan Pardew, the manager has turned the club's fortunes around, giving them a fighting chance. And his exploits from last month has seen him pick up the Barclays Manager of the Month Award for April.

Congratulations to Darren Moore on winning Premier League Manager of the Month for April.



Man City were the only team to win more points per game than West Brom last month 👏 #BTSportScore pic.twitter.com/za5yjJRTqW — BT Sport Score (@btsportscore) May 8, 2018

"Darren Moore has been named as the Barclays Manager of the Month for April," the Premier League announced via their official website on Tuesday. "Moore was selected by a combination of votes from a panel of experts and from the public, beating Sam Allardyce, Pep Guardiola, Roy Hodgson and Jose Mourinho."

Moore is the first-ever Jamaican to manage a Premier League side and has done very well on his first time of asking.

Chris Brunt on @5livesport 'If Darren Moore keeps up he'll get more than the job. He'll get a knighthood and a statue. Actually is there an election coming so we can vote for him?' #wba — Mark Chapman (@markchapman) May 7, 2018

The Baggies' run in April saw them defeat Manchester United and draw with Liverpool. Their survival hopes are still very much alive after their stoppage time win against Newcastle on the weekend, as well as Southampton's draw with Everton.

"I am really delighted," Moore said after receiving the award. "It's been a wonderful joint-effort by everybody here."We've just brought some unity here and it's helped the players put the performances together on the pitch."

The caretaker boss will lead his team out for their final match of the season, against Crystal Palace, on Sunday. But their hopes will hinge on the result of Tuesday's fixture between Southampton and Swansea City, plus whatever happens on closing day.