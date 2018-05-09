Darren Moore Uninterested in Becoming Permanent West Brom Boss Following Relegation

West Brom caretaker manager Darren Moore apparently doesn't want to continue his spell in charge of the Baggies in the Championship season.

This season has been a disastrous one for Albion, whose relegation was confirmed on Tuesday night as Southampton triumphed 1-0 over Swansea, leaving the Baggies five points from safety with just one game remaining.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

However, despite ultimately succumbing to relegation West Brom have seen an impressive upturn in form of late delaying their demotion - having accrued 11 points from an available 15 since former defender Moore took over as caretaker manager.

Moore - who was named April's Manager of the Month - led his side to notable victories over Manchester United, Newcastle and Tottenham leaving many to question whether West Brom's season may have ended differently if the board had parted with the previous manager Alan Pardew sooner.

Darren Moore wins the manager of the month award and gets relegated on the same day. That has to be a first. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 8, 2018

The board and owner Guochuan Lai now must find a new man to take the club forward as the BBC report that Moore does not want the job on a permanent basis. The current favourites for the role include Brentford boss Dean Smith, and the former Ipswich manager Mick McCarthy.

This season West Brom parted ways with Tony Pulis at the start of the season, while the appointment of Alan Pardew proved a disaster. The former Crystal Palace and Newcastle boss managed just one win in 18, leaving the Baggies rock bottom of the Premier League when he was eventually dismissed.

With the club now gearing up for life in the Championship, while plotting a speedy return to the top flight, the next appointment will be a crucial one for the Baggies.