Konami Reveals Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 Trailer to Nonplussed Reaction on Twitter

The first trailer for the latest instalment of the Pro Evolution Soccer series has been released on Twitter, but the overwhelming reaction was one of disappointment to the lack of gameplay action on show.

The trailer features Barcelona winger Philippe Coutinho and former England captain David Beckham, whose real faces are compared to their in-game versions to show off the game's realistic graphics.

The trailer depicts Coutinho scoring for Barcelona and Brazil, as well as a re-enactment of Beckham's famous long-range goal for Manchester United against Wimbledon.

PES 2019 uses new Enlighten graphics technology to improve lighting and create more realistic shadows, with the PES Twitter page boasting: "the Beautiful Game has never looked better."

Snow is also back in the game by popular demand, so...good?

There is also a revamp of the myClub game mode, similar to FIFA's Ultimate Team, as well as a new feature called Visible Fatigue which impacts player performance and behaviour as a game goes on, encouraging players to conserve energy.

Despite these new features, the short length of the trailer and some of the animations have come in for criticism from the PES community.

So that's a "Full Reveal"? — Random Dude (@RandomD93100207) May 9, 2018

Just from this trailer alone the goals/nets still look dreadful, movement/running animations are still dreadful, and the goalkeeper animations still look shocking - nothing has changed since last year by the looks - another year to avoid PES unfortunately 🙁 — ᴏʟɪᴠᴇʀ ǫᴜᴇᴇɴ (@darkarrowgreen) May 9, 2018

Like the trailer, but watching one minute was possible to see that the goals/nets still look awful, movement/running/dribling animations are still like player are "crouching", and the goalkeeper jump animations still like they are on a starship without gravity. Graphically nice! — Murilo Lisboa (@murilocrs) May 9, 2018

All three versions of the game - the Legend Edition, the David Beckham Edition and the Standard Edition - are released in Europe on 30th August.