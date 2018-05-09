Real Madrid Representatives 'Have Met Neymar Twice' as PSG Set Brazilian's Mammoth Price Tag

Real Madrid are stepping up the campaign to sign former Barcelona superstar Neymar this summer, with a report claiming that a club representative of Los Blancos has twice visited the currently injured forward in his native Brazil.

AS report that on March 22 an 'emissary' from the 12-time European champions visited Neymar in his luxury Rio de Janeiro mansion, along with soon-to-be Real star Vinicius Jnr and his younger brother.

While photos of the two Brazilian players did the rounds on social media, it was sold innocently as a meeting between friends. However, AS claim that this was "not a casual meeting" and it was the second time a club rep - who was left out of the photos - has been sent to visit the Paris Saint-Germain star.

My idol @neymarjr A post shared by Netinho (@qualenetin) on Mar 23, 2018 at 8:17pm PDT

It is claimed that the same representative was sent to visit Neymar previously as he recovered from surgery on his foot, as well as to see former Los Blancos great Ronaldo - who it is thought could be used as another 'ally' to convince Florentino Perez's number one target to make the move.

Neymar has been speculated as a target for Real Madrid practically ever since his record-shattering €220m move from Catalonia to Paris last summer. Now, however, PSG have put a new price tag on the player's head in the wake of the speculation - a mammoth €260m - at least according to El Chiringuito, who are referenced in the report.

After rumours of fallouts with teammates and coaching staff in France, rumours have burned continuously all season that a quick return to Spain could be on the cards for the 26-year-old Brazilian. The simplest things such as Neymar following Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos on Instagram have been enough to stoke the fires and provoke headlines in recent days.

AS describe Neymar an obsession for Real president Perez, who famously missed out on landing the forward as a 14-year-old during a trial in Madrid way back in 2006.