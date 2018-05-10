Agent Defends Mesut Ozil With Absolutely Brutal Comments Directed at Arsenal Legend

Mesut Ozil's agent, Dr. Erkut Sogut, has launched an incredibly scathing attack on Gunners legend Martin Keown for his recent criticism of the Arsenal star.

Keown slammed Ozil for his performance in Arsenal's Europa League semi final defeat against Atletico Madrid and claimed the Germany international is not fit to wear the Arsenal shirt. He accused Ozil of picking and choosing the games he wants to play in, whilst not giving close to his best performances for the Gunners.

Dr. Sogut has jumped to the defence of his client in an absolutely brutal response to Keown. Ozil's agent's incredible comments not only question Keown's ability as a pundit, but also questions his relevance as a former player.

"I think that Martin Keown feels that just because he used to play football, it gives him the right to attack the current generation of stars," said the agent in an interview with Goal.

"Perhaps he just wants to remain relevant, or maybe it is due to jealousy? Is he envious about the money and exposure that current footballers have - I don't know.

"But to sit there and criticise, and criticise, and criticise, time and time again, it's getting a bit boring, in all honesty."

Keown made 381 appearances for Arsenal as a player in two stints at the club. In that time he won three Premier League titles and three FA Cups with the Gunners. But nothing is sacred to Dr. Sogut, who continued to attack the Arsenal legend.

"He was an Arsenal reserve so left for Everton and Aston Villa because he wasn't good enough. He returned to Arsenal but was still a reserve - always in the shadow of Adams, Bould, Dixon, Winterburn and then Campbell, Toure, Lauren, Cole.

PAUL BARKER/GettyImages

"His behaviour towards [Ruud] Van Nistelrooy at Old Trafford brought shame on Arsenal, he will say it showed his passion when really it was bad sportsmanship. If Mesut, or any other player in this era were to act like that, they would bring great shame upon themselves and their club.





"In the 2004 Invincible season, Arsene Wenger let him play the last minute vs Leicester to qualify for a winner's medal. Otherwise he would not be an Invincible because he didn't play enough games. He wasn't a real part of the team."

Ouch. Clearly, Dr. Sogul does not mince his words when the commitment of one of his players is thrown into question. Meanwhile, Ozil is set to miss out on Arsenal's final game of the season against Huddersfield Town after the recurrence of a back injury. He has not featured for the Gunners since their defeat to Atletico Madrid.