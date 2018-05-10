Big Sam's Future in Doubt as Talk of Marco Silva's Arrival Filters into Everton's Dressing Room

With Marco Silva's name circulating around Everton's dressing room, Sam Allardyce's future at Everton seems to once again be in doubt.

Everton players have been discussing the potential arrival of the Portuguese this summer as the club try and build for the future, leaving the Toffees' heirarchy with a big decision to make this summer.

Marco Silva seemed to be Everton's first choice after sacking Ronald Koeman, but the club refused to pay the £10m demanded by Watford for his services. Despite not managing to come to an agreement back in November, Everton seem to have gone full circle, and according to the Sun, are lining him up as Allardyce's replacement.

Fans have been vocal about the club's playing style over the last few months, calling it 'dross', and have even taken to the internet to grade Big Sam's performance in a club survey. With the fans unhappy, and the dressing room discussing future managers, the future doesn't seem bright for Allardyce.





The neutral fan may feel for the 63-year-old, considering Everton's predicament prior to his appointment and the fact that the club are on a five-match unbeaten run in the league.





In total, Allardyce has won nine of 23 league matches during his time at Goodison Park, drawing seven and losing seven (a total of 34 points). But for many Blues' fans, that isn't enough.

Everton now have to decide whether to stick with the former England manager - despite the obvious call for change by Toffee fans - or pay Allardyce £6m to leave as he still has time left on his 18-month contract he signed back in November.





Though Allardyce claims to have won the 'hearts and minds' of the Everton faithful, it doesn't stop speculation from circulating around the football club.

With other managers also heavily linked with the job, such as Porto coach Sergio Conceicao and former Arsenal captain and New York City boss Patrick Vieira, it does seem Allardyce's time at Everton could be up.