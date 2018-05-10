'Down to the Club': Gattuso Fails to Rule Out Donnarumma Exit After Milan's Coppa Italia Defeat

AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso was distinctly lukewarm about Gianluigi Donnarumma's future at San Siro, after the Italy goalkeeper made two costly errors in Milan's 4-0 humbling by Juventus in Wednesday's Coppa Italia final at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Speaking to Rai Sport after the game, and quoted by Football Italia, Gattuso said: "At this moment Donnarumma is the Milan goalkeeper, the rest is down to the club. I am the coach, all I do is train the players who are put at my disposal."



Still only 19 years old, Donnarumma has established himself as one of the most promising young talents in Italian football. However, in Wednesday's clash with Juve, he failed to keep out an eminently saveable strike by Douglas Costa, before dropping a tame Mario Mandžukić header straight into the path of Medhi Benatia for I Bianconeri's third goal.

Veteran Napoli keeper Pepe Reina is reportedly set to join Milan on a free transfer, which was why Gattuso was asked about his young keeper's prospects, and the manager's noncommittal words will surely have done little to reassure Donnarumma.





However, Gattuso did also add: "As far as I am concerned, Donnarumma is one of the most important goalkeepers in the world."

Speaking more generally about Milan's defeat, Gattuso acknowledged that his side had been the authors of their own downfall, although he felt the margin of defeat was harsh: "The result does not reflect the performance, but you pay for errors."

He added: "We have to accept it and realise we made our own errors and must accept them."

Having failed to qualify for the Europa League via the Coppa Italia, Gattuso's side will now have to make sure they finish in the top seven in Serie A, which will not be a straightforward task - although Milan are in sixth place, they are just one point ahead of Atalanta and three points ahead of Fiorentina.

