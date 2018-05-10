Tottenham Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris Claims UCL Qualification Was More Important Than a Trophy This Term

By 90Min
May 10, 2018

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has claimed that the club's qualification for the Champions League was more important than finishing with a trophy this season.

Spurs sealed the deal on Thursday by beating Newcastle 1-0 at Wembley, while rivals Chelsea slipped up against Huddersfield, who confirmed their Premier League safety with the 1-1 draw.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

People have criticised the north London giants for finishing the season without silverware once again, but Frenchman Lloris reckons they deserve credit for taking to their temporary home so well.

He said, as quoted by Sky Sports: "To be in the Champions League three times in a row means a lot; to be above Chelsea and Arsenal, I think we deserve credit.

"Not a lot of people believed at the beginning of the season in Tottenham for the top four places and I think today means more than a trophy because we showed the club is strong even if we had some difficult moments.

"We need to enjoy it because we've played 37 games away from home - that's the feeling to be honest. You can say whatever you want, but Tottenham isn't at its home ground and I think the most exciting thing is that next season we will play Champions League in our new stadium."

It'll now mean Tottenham, assuming they get through the qualifier if they finish fourth, will participate in their third straight Champions League campaign as they get to grips with their new stadium.

