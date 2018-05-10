Unhappy Chelsea Star Reportedly Snubbed Handshake From David Wagner After Stamford Bridge Draw

By 90Min
May 10, 2018

Cesc Fabregas wasn't a happy camper after Huddersfield's defence left Chelsea's top-four hopes badly damaged on Wednesday night.

The Blues and the Terriers played out a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge, with David Wagner's men securing a valuable point to seal Premier League survival.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

However, the draw was no good for Chelsea. While Antonio Conte's side aren't out of the chase for a Champions League place just yet, they now require a win against Newcastle on final day, coupled with a Brighton victory over Liverpool, in order to clinch the fourth spot in the Premier League standings.

The outcome of Wednesday's match was indeed frustrating, with tensions bubbling over from the Blues with Marcos Alonso complaining about Huddersfield's tactics. Chelsea were also levelled with an FA charge for failing to control their players during the game.

Meanwhile, Fabregas was apparently spotted snubbing Huddersfield boss David Wagner after the full time whistle.

That is according to i Football journalist Sam Cunningham, who was pretty brief in the above tweet. But it's likely that the German coach offered his hand only to be snubbed by the Chelsea star.

“He was angry, he was speaking Spanish, I didn't hear him," Wagner said to reporters after being questioned over the incident. "He had a really good game."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)