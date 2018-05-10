Unhappy Chelsea Star Reportedly Snubbed Handshake From David Wagner After Stamford Bridge Draw

Cesc Fabregas wasn't a happy camper after Huddersfield's defence left Chelsea's top-four hopes badly damaged on Wednesday night.

The Blues and the Terriers played out a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge, with David Wagner's men securing a valuable point to seal Premier League survival.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

However, the draw was no good for Chelsea. While Antonio Conte's side aren't out of the chase for a Champions League place just yet, they now require a win against Newcastle on final day, coupled with a Brighton victory over Liverpool, in order to clinch the fourth spot in the Premier League standings.

The outcome of Wednesday's match was indeed frustrating, with tensions bubbling over from the Blues with Marcos Alonso complaining about Huddersfield's tactics. Chelsea were also levelled with an FA charge for failing to control their players during the game.

Cesc Fabregas refused to shake David Wagner's hand. Classy. — Sam Cunningham (@samcunningham) May 9, 2018

Meanwhile, Fabregas was apparently spotted snubbing Huddersfield boss David Wagner after the full time whistle.

That is according to i Football journalist Sam Cunningham, who was pretty brief in the above tweet. But it's likely that the German coach offered his hand only to be snubbed by the Chelsea star.

“He was angry, he was speaking Spanish, I didn't hear him," Wagner said to reporters after being questioned over the incident. "He had a really good game."