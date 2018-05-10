'We Will Miss Him': Ernesto Valverde in Awe of Departing Andres Iniesta as Barça Extend Unbeaten Run

By 90Min
May 10, 2018

Ernesto Valverde was full of praise for midfield maestro Andres Iniesta following Barcelona's 5-1 victroy over Villarreal on Wednesday night, as Barcelona remain on course for a historic unbeaten domestic season.

Goals from Lionel Messi, Brazilian duo Paulinho and Philippe Coutinho and a double from Ousmane Dembele mean Barça are now just two games away from becoming the first team in La Liga history to record zero losses for an entire season.

After the win Valverde reserved special for the departing Iniesta, after another masterclass at the Camp Nou which saw him receive a standing ovation as he was substituted midway through the second half.

PAU BARRENA/GettyImages

The Spanish coach reacted to Iniesta's display in his post-match press conference (via Sport):

"Iniesta teaches you a lesson in every game. We will miss him because he’s a unique player.

“There’s no else like him, they same with [Lionel Messi]. Of course we are going to miss him.”

The veteran midfielder will leave the Catalonia giants at the end of the season after making his announcement public last month

Valverde was also effusive in his compliments of brace-scoring Ousmane Dembele, who has struggled amid injuries to set Camp Nou in fire in his debut season in La Liga. The former Dortmund attacker's second strike was lauded as 'incredible' by the man in the dugout.

“We have spoke many times about Dembele,” Valverde continued. 

“He is player with a lot of talent: great technique, can use both feet, he’s quick, he’s got that spark, he unbalances defences.

“We think he can help us. He’s very young and he has a lot of time ahead of him still. All players need time to adapt, when you’re young there are things you need to learn, but the second goal he scored today was incredible.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)