Agent Denies Claim That Man Utd Have Approached In-Demand Napoli Midfielder as Speculation Continues

The representative of Napoli midfielder Jorginho has claimed that his client is yet to receive an approach from Manchester United.

The 26-year-old is a man in demand, with a host of Premier League teams believed to be interested in securing his services this summer. He has scored three goals in 35 games, attracting the attention of Europe's biggest clubs with a host of impressive displays.





His agent Joao Santos told Radio CRC (via the Sun) that claims of an approach from Manchester United are untrue however, but did admit a lot of interest had already been registered in his player.

“Jorginho has done very well with Napoli, he plays for the Italian national team, he is unique in his characteristics and for those reasons he’s probably being followed by many teams.

“At the moment though there are a lot of rumours flying about. The Napoli coach and players are being approached by first one team then another, but there’s nothing official.





"The last thing I read is that Manchester United made a proposal through [Jose] Mourinho’s representative [Jorge Mendes], but no-one called me.”

Santos has ruled out a move to another Italian club for Jorginho, who has two years left to run on his Napoli contract, but did confirm interest from the Premier League.

“Everyone asks for information, but nobody has made any official offers so I can’t say which track is hotter.

"I’ve already been to all the English clubs because that’s my job, I get information. If he were to leave Napoli I can say that Jorginho wouldn’t play for any other team, even if he didn’t have any release clause.”

He also played down reports of a potential move to Barcelona, claiming any potential deal with the La Liga champions would be 'very difficult'.