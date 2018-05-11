Atletico Madrid Reportedly Eye Bid for Man City Ace Sergio Aguero Ahead of Antoine Griezmann Exit

Sergio Aguero could make a shock return to Atletico Madrid this summer should Antoine Griezmann join Barcelona, according to reports in Spain.

The 29-year-old has seen himself become a less prominent figure in the Manchester City dressing room since the arrival of Gabriel Jesus under Pep Guardiola; with the Catalonian preferring the Brazilian's all-round work ethic to that of the Etihad Stadium hero.

Although the Argentina international has again showcased his prolific nature in front of goal this term - netting 30 times and providing seven assists in 39 games - the relationship between the player and his manager continues to look uncertain, with the talisman starting just 22 Premier League matches this campaign.

I don't know, mate, but I think they see Gabriel Jesus as the future. Aguero still the master thought. — Oliver Holt (@OllieHolt22) May 9, 2018

And according to Radio Marca, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo, Aguero could bring an end to his time at the Citizens this summer should Atletico Madrid be in need of strengthening their attacking line.

Griezmann has long been linked with a blockbuster move to Barcelona at the end of this term, with Ernesto Valverde's outfit still seeking an out-and-out replacement for Neymar since the world's most expensive player's switch to Paris Saint-Germain nearly 12 months ago.





The World Cup-bound Frenchman is expected to swap the Spanish capital for Catalunya during the upcoming transfer window, leaving Diego Simeone desperately short up front.

Based on nothing more than gut feeling I think Aguero has played his last game for City and we will see Mbappe coming in for next season. — Fbloke (@TheRealFbloke) May 10, 2018

The report claims that even though Aguero's departure in 2011 from Los Rojiblancos somewhat soured their past relationship, the club would be open to bringing the Manchester City ace back to La Liga. Both parties have shown interest and have been "invited to future talks".





The main hurdle for Atleti, however, would be the striker's wages, with the player currently earning around £250,000-a-week after extending his deal until 2020 earlier in the season.





The Argentine has previously insisted that he would leave the Etihad Stadium when his current agreement is up; however, that time may come sooner than expected should Atletico Madrid come calling.



