French Champions PSG Release Electric 2018/19 Home Strip Ahead of Next Season

French giants Paris Saint-Germain have released their new home kit ahead of next season.

The 2018/19 PSG threads, made by chief shirt sponsors Nike, stays true to the traditional blue but will also feature a strip of red down the middle of the jersey, representing a sound wave to match the Parc des Princes atmosphere.

La nouvelle collection domicile pour la saison 18/19 ! pic.twitter.com/aJ90ATgVdD — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) May 11, 2018

“The PSG fans are some of the noisiest in Europe and this powerful concept allowed us to do something new with the red stripe. It’s a really fresh and unique approach, but when you look at the kit you instantly recognise PSG,” Pete Hoppins, Nike Football Apparel Senior Design Director, said.





Dani Alves, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Marco Verratti and Edinson Cavani posed in the novel apparel to give fans a taste of what they can expect when they take to the pitch next season.

The home crowd seems to be the main motivation behind the design of this latest strip. And Italian midfielder Verratti has admitted that the team draws strength from the fans in every home game.

"Every time I enter the locker room, discovering my jersey with my name on the back is always a great source of pride," he declared. "And when I go out on the pitch, I feel the strength of the fans. They push us to surpass ourselves."

The new uniform will be available from May 12 and can be bought online via PSG's official website, as well as Nike's.