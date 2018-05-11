French Champions PSG Release Electric 2018/19 Home Strip Ahead of Next Season

By 90Min
May 11, 2018

French giants Paris Saint-Germain have released their new home kit ahead of next season.

The 2018/19 PSG threads, made by chief shirt sponsors Nike, stays true to the traditional blue but will also feature a strip of red down the middle of the jersey, representing a sound wave to match the Parc des Princes atmosphere.

“The PSG fans are some of the noisiest in Europe and this powerful concept allowed us to do something new with the red stripe. It’s a really fresh and unique approach, but when you look at the kit you instantly recognise PSG,” Pete Hoppins, Nike Football Apparel Senior Design Director, said.


Dani Alves, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Marco Verratti and Edinson Cavani posed in the novel apparel to give fans a taste of what they can expect when they take to the pitch next season.

The home crowd seems to be the main motivation behind the design of this latest strip. And Italian midfielder Verratti has admitted that the team draws strength from the fans in every home game.

"Every time I enter the locker room, discovering my jersey with my name on the back is always a great source of pride," he declared. "And when I go out on the pitch, I feel the strength of the fans. They push us to surpass ourselves."

The new uniform will be available from May 12 and can be bought online via PSG's official website, as well as Nike's.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)