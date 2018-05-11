Man Utd Boss Jose Mourinho Hoping to Sabotage Liverpool Move for £60m Star This Summer

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly looking to sabotage Liverpool's move for Lyon star Nabil Fekir.

That is according to Italian source Tuttosport (via Express), who are claiming that the Portuguese coach is looking to sell Anthony Martial to Juventus and bring in Fekir as a replacement.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Martial has been mostly overlooked by Mourinho this season, making just 18 Premier League starts. He has produced decent numbers, however, scoring 12 goals and assisting seven more in all competitions.

The forward's compatriot Paul Pogba also has question marks over his future, having developed a feud with the manager this year over his reported interest in Real Madrid and Germany star Toni Kroos.

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/GettyImages

Fekir, meanwhile, has been one of the best performers in Europe this season, registering 22 goals and eight assists in 38 appearances for Lyon. The French attacker is believed to be a target for several big clubs at the moment, with United's Premier League rivals Chelsea also linked.

Liverpool, though, are reported to have already struck a £60m deal to bring the player to Anfield this summer. The Reds, who have had a remarkable season in the Champions League and could go on to win it, are already poised to bring Naby Keita in from RB Leipzig at the end of the season, yet it would seem they're still after more attacking talent.

United, though, are understood to be looking to use their good relationship with Lyon to usurp this year's Champions League finalists and snatch Fekir from under their noses.