Newcastle United Goalkeeper Reflects on Wembley Defeat and Remains Coy About Magpies Future

By 90Min
May 11, 2018

Martin Dubravka was pleased with Newcastle's performance against Tottenham at Wembley but not the result as the Magpies lost 1-0 - their fourth consecutive defeat.

Dubravka has previously played at the national stadium with his native Slovakia but was playing there for the first time at club level. He made saves to deny Christian Eriksen and Danny Rose but it was to no avail, as Harry Kane scored the winner.

The goalkeeper also made a string of saves in last weekend's defeat at Watford but he was magnanimous in praise of his teammates after Wednesday's loss.

“You can expect that you can be busy at Wembley against Tottenham, but that’s why I’m in the goal – to try to help the players,” Dubravka told the Shields Gazette


“They are trying to help me. We’re a team. We had two or three good opportunities where we could score. Unfortunately, if you don’t score against these big teams, they have control and can punish you."


Dubravka made his debut in the 1-0 win over Manchester United in February which kick-started Newcastle's resurgence. Four consecutive wins guaranteed their Premier League status, and manager Rafa Benitez is in the running for the Premier League Manager of the Year award.

Benitez said that it would be "easy" to make Dubravka's loan move from Sparta Prague permanent due to a clause in his contract, but the Slovakian refused to commit himself one way or the other.

“We will see what’s going to happen after the last game,” he said.

Dubravka's future could depend on that of his manager, who is yet to sign an extension to his Newcastle contract due to reservations about the club's lack of spending power.

The Magpies could yet finish anywhere between 10th and 14th going into the final game of the season at home to Chelsea on Sunday.

