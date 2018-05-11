PSG Join Premier League Clubs in Race to Sign English Wonderkid Ryan Sessegnon

Premier League clubs will face opposition from French giants Paris Saint-Germain as they vie for the signature of breakthrough Fulham star Ryan Sessegnon.

Tottenham, Manchester United and Manchester City have all been linked with a move for the 17-year-old, but with Fulham ready to demand as much as £50m for Sessegnon, it could be big-spending PSG who have the upper hand.

The French club, who sealed a domestic treble this week, are looking to bolster their wide options and have identified Sessegnon as a player who could thrive at the highest level, according to the Mirror.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Sessegnon's future could depend on how Fulham fare in the Championship play offs. The Cottagers face Derby over two legs for the right to play either Aston Villa or Middlesbrough in the play off final at Wembley on May 26.

Sessegnon started the season as a left back but soon moved into the role of a left winger as his attacking talents became obvious. A hat trick at Sheffield United and six goals in his first four matches of 2018 drew the attentions of bigger clubs. He finished the regular season with 15 goals in total.

He won an unprecedented number of awards at the end of season EFL Awards as he was named Player of the Season, Young Player of the Season, Apprentice of the Year and was named in the Team of the Year for the Championship.

He also became the first non-Premier League player to be nominated for the PFA Young Player of the Year award, which was won by Leroy Sane.

Sessegnon was the youngest player in the England squad that travelled to the 2017 European Under-19 Championship. He scored three goals at the tournament, including two against Germany, as England were crowned champions for the first time.

He finished as joint top scorer and was included in the team of the tournament.