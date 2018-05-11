PSG Join Premier League Clubs in Race to Sign English Wonderkid Ryan Sessegnon

By 90Min
May 11, 2018

Premier League clubs will face opposition from French giants Paris Saint-Germain as they vie for the signature of breakthrough Fulham star Ryan Sessegnon.

Tottenham, Manchester United and Manchester City have all been linked with a move for the 17-year-old, but with Fulham ready to demand as much as £50m for Sessegnon, it could be big-spending PSG who have the upper hand.

The French club, who sealed a domestic treble this week, are looking to bolster their wide options and have identified Sessegnon as a player who could thrive at the highest level, according to the Mirror

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Sessegnon's future could depend on how Fulham fare in the Championship play offs. The Cottagers face Derby over two legs for the right to play either Aston Villa or Middlesbrough in the play off final at Wembley on May 26.

Sessegnon started the season as a left back but soon moved into the role of a left winger as his attacking talents became obvious. A hat trick at Sheffield United and six goals in his first four matches of 2018 drew the attentions of bigger clubs. He finished the regular season with 15 goals in total.

He won an unprecedented number of awards at the end of season EFL Awards as he was named Player of the Season, Young Player of the Season, Apprentice of the Year and was named in the Team of the Year for the Championship.

He also became the first non-Premier League player to be nominated for the PFA Young Player of the Year award, which was won by Leroy Sane.

Sessegnon was the youngest player in the England squad that travelled to the 2017 European Under-19 Championship. He scored three goals at the tournament, including two against Germany, as England were crowned champions for the first time.

He finished as joint top scorer and was included in the team of the tournament.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)