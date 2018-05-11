West Ham Forward Reveals the Warning From David Moyes Which Helped His Surge in Form

West Ham's Marko Arnautovic has revealed manager David Moyes gave him a stern warning that helped whip him into shape earlier in the season.

The forward joined the London side from Stoke City last summer and has been one of their most productive players this term, contributing with 10 goals and five assists.

9 - Marko Arnautovic has been involved in nine goals in his last eight Premier League away games (5 goals, 4 assists). Trip. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 5, 2018

His recent form, though, has been something to marvel at. And apparently, Moyes' conditional threat was a huge motivator.

"He told me if you don’t work hard you won't play, and it made it click in my head, so if you see my stats you will see I run a lot." he said to BBC reporters after playing Manchester United on Thursday night. "Yes of course I would like him to stay, he has done a great job but it is not my decision."

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The Hammers managed to hold Jose Mourinho's Red Devils to a 0-0 draw at home in their penultimate game of the season. And having escaped the threat of relegation, they can afford to breathe easier as they head into Sunday's match against Everton.

"We played very well and overall we deserve this point. It was an exciting game for us and the fans, and we can build on this for our final game on Sunday," Arnautovic is also quoted as saying.

"There was a lot of holding and grabbing and it was a physical game, but this is the Premier League and we competed well with a good team in Manchester United. I’m so happy we are safe because the club and the fans deserve to be in the Premier League."