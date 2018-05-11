West Ham Forward Reveals the Warning From David Moyes Which Helped His Surge in Form

By 90Min
May 11, 2018

West Ham's Marko Arnautovic has revealed manager David Moyes gave him a stern warning that helped whip him into shape earlier in the season.

The forward joined the London side from Stoke City last summer and has been one of their most productive players this term, contributing with 10 goals and five assists.

His recent form, though, has been something to marvel at. And apparently, Moyes' conditional threat was a huge motivator.

"He told me if you don’t work hard you won't play, and it made it click in my head, so if you see my stats you will see I run a lot." he said to BBC reporters after playing Manchester United on Thursday night. "Yes of course I would like him to stay, he has done a great job but it is not my decision."

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The Hammers managed to hold Jose Mourinho's Red Devils to a 0-0 draw at home in their penultimate game of the season. And having escaped the threat of relegation, they can afford to breathe easier as they head into Sunday's match against Everton.

"We played very well and overall we deserve this point. It was an exciting game for us and the fans, and we can build on this for our final game on Sunday," Arnautovic is also quoted as saying.

"There was a lot of holding and grabbing and it was a physical game, but this is the Premier League and we competed well with a good team in Manchester United. I’m so happy we are safe because the club and the fans deserve to be in the Premier League."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)