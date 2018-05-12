Arsenal Open 'Talks' With Allegri As Report Outlines Juve Boss' Key Concerns About Gunners Job

Arsenal have reportedly made contact with Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri as they look to replace long-serving manager Arsène Wenger.

A report from ITA Sport Press (via Calciomercato) suggests that senior officials at Arsenal have already met with the manager's representatives as they start the managerial recruitment process.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Allegri has won three Serie A titles during his time at Juventus and has also guided the club to two Champions League finals, losing out to Barcelona in 2015 and Real Madrid in 2017.

Juventus CEO Giuseppe Marotta has recently assured Juventus fans that he will talk with Allegri about his future at the end of the season and spoke optimistically about the 50-year-old Italian manager staying with the Serie A leaders.

"With Allegri we have a relationship that has worked and that works," Marotta explained. "After the completion of the Scudetto we will talk about the future, which I am sure will be full of success together."

However, a report from Yahoo Sport by Duncan Castles claims that the Juventus manager will only stay in Turin if the club agrees to finance a major squad overhaul at the Italian club over the summer.

“He knows he needs a fresh experience, but he’s not the guy who wants to go to England without a real chance to win,” a friend of Allegri told Yahoo Sport. “Which competitive club can give him that opportunity now?”

ISABELLA BONOTTO/GettyImages

Castles also writes that Allgeri has reservations about succeeding Wenger at the Emirates Stadium, as well as the willingness of the owners to fund new signings that will allow the side to get back into the Champions League - where he wants to be.

Allegri himself addressed his future after Juve's recent Coppa Italia victory over Milan.

“I have a contract with Juventus and, as we do every year, we will meet at the end of the season to plan the future,” said Allegri, per Yahoo Sport.

“We need a clear understanding of how to improve again. We haven’t reached our maximum because we have lost two Champions League finals. There are so many unpredictable elements in football.”