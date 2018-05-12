Mauricio Pochettino Admits Spurs Face 'Complicated' Transfer Window This Summer

By 90Min
May 12, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has warned Spurs fans that the club faces a complicated transfer window this coming summer.

Despite failing to win any silverware once again, Spurs have had a good campaign - booking their spot in the Champions League once again after a campaign which saw them go toe to toe with some of Europe's best in the shape of Real Madrid and Juventus. 

Julian Finney/GettyImages

However, Pochettino has conceded that this transfer window could be difficult for the north London club as their rivals continue to spend big. 

Speaking to reporters ahead of Spurs' last match of the season, the Argentine said: “The number of players will be limited, like every season, and the market today is going up. The last few seasons have become crazy, no?"

He added: “But of course it is not new for us – we have priority players to sign but they go to a club with more money. Sometimes you need to sign opportunities when you can’t get your top priorities."

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Whilst Pochettino will be frustrated by Spurs relative lack of funds compared to other clubs, he was keen to underline that the 2017/18 season had been positive for the club. 

“A lot of amazing things happened. To beat Real Madrid, to finish top of our Champions League group, when it was Dortmund, Madrid, amazing victories at Wembley against Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester United, nearly all the teams," he raved. 

As well as signing priority players, Pochettino will be hoping to hold onto key men such as Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Danny Rose this summer as rumours begin to circulate about whether Spurs' wage structure will allow the club to hold onto their stars.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)