The MLS XI, Week 11: LA Galaxy Keeps Sinking; Gyasi Zardes Leads Golden Boot Race

Quickly

  • Alarm bells for Sigi Schmid, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the Galaxy as their loss to FC Dallas make it four in a row, Gyasi Zardes leads the Golden Boot race and the birth of an East Coast/West Coast rivalry did not disappoint in the latest edition of the MLS XI.
By Luis Miguel Echegaray
May 13, 2018

Alarm bells are officially ringing in Los Angeles as the Galaxy lost to FC Dallas on Saturday, making it four defeats in a row for Sigi Schmid's squad. 

It's pretty clear that despite Zlatan Ibrahimovic's arrival, combined with the talents of Ole Kamara, Giovani and Jonathan dos Santos and Romain Alessandrini, the issues are at the back, having already conceded 19 goals this season. 

"We've got to defend better, we can't give up goals that we're giving up," said Schmid after the game. "We didn't score four goals the last two weeks, we've scored two goals in each game on the road. You've got to come out with something but we've given up six goals. We constantly put ourselves behind so we're constantly chasing a lead. I think the last time we were in front was in Chicago and we won the game, so it's a matter of getting on the scoreboard first."

We think it's a little more than that. 

For starters, there is a clear sense of miscommunication and lack of commitment outside their own box as Dallas creative midfielder Mauro Diaz clearly showed on Saturday. 

When the Galaxy doesn't have the ball, it shows tremendous vulnerability and this a big problem for Schmid because it doesn't get fixed by relying on scoring power. There's still time to fix the defensive issues but for now, this should be the team's mantra for the next few weeks: Stop. Conceding.

Here's the rest of the bunch.

I. Zardes on fire 

As we dissect LA Galaxy's defensive vulnerability it's worth mentioning that Columbus Crew shows the complete opposite, having only conceded 10 goals so far this season. Meanwhile up top, Gyasi Zardes, who left LA in January as a result of a swap deal for Ole Kamara, can't stop scoring, as his brace against Chicago made it eight goals in 12 matches, now leading the MLS scoring race. This goal was great but Mike Grella's amazing dummy made it even better.

II. An East Coast/West Coast rivalry is born

The final match of the weekend was no sleeper as NYCFC's first ever match against LAFC was an entertaining affair. Carlos Vela's first goal in front of his fans in the North End had the stadium shaking. 

III. Watch out, y'all. Barco is heating up

Atlanta United's win against Orlando City secured top spot in the east but more importantly, Ezequiel Barco is getting better and better. His second goal of the week was a rocket. 

 

IV. Poor goal post

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was this close on scoring, and breaking the goal.

V. Sebastian Chucky Blanco

First, Portland defeated Seattle in the 100th Cascadia derby thanks to this lovely finish in the 86th minute from the Argentine.

 

So Blanco decided to celebrate by turning into his nickname...

VI. Give it up to the great Nick Rimando

The legendary goalkeeper made another landmark as RSL won 3-2 against D.C United. He holds the all-time records in saves, shutouts, starts and minutes played by any player, regardless of position and in his 19-year-career, he has won two MLS Cups, been a five-time MLS All-Star selection, a national team player since 2002. Congrats on your 200th career win, Nick. 

VII. Higuain: The Penalty smasher

Noone takes a pen quite like Pipa.

VIII. Toronto is gonna be fine, but not if u keep passing like this

One of the biggest issues with Toronto FC's problems right now is the lack of urgency and focus, especially when building from the back. Exhibit A:

The reigning league champions will be fine, but with matches against Orlando City, FC Dallas and Columbus Crew, improvements begin with a bigger sense of urgency. 

IX. Wondo is getting closer

This weekend, he scored his 132nd goal for the San Jose Earthquakes, setting a new league record for the most goals scored with a single team in history. He is also getting closer to the all-time scoring record.

X. Take a bow, Christian Ramirez

What. A. Goal. 

XI. The future is bright, the future is Tyler Adams.

One day, Adams will play in Europe. But for now, let's keep enjoying him. 

This kid is the real deal. 

 

 

