Pep Guardiola Identifies Potential 'Big Contenders' in 2018/19 Title Race Under 'Top Manager'

By 90Min
May 13, 2018

Pep Guardiola has singled out Liverpool as the chief threat to Manchester City's Premier League crown next season.

Guardiola's team have laid waste to the rest of the top flight this season, eclipsing the Premier League records for most points, most wins and most goals scored.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Liverpool are 25 points behind City going into this Sunday's final round of fixtures but they have inflicted defeat on Guardiola's team three times this season, ending their unbeaten league record in January before winning both legs of their Champions League quarter final.

Guardiola warned of the danger Liverpool pose and spoke glowingly about Klopp.

"[Liverpool] were a big contender and next season will be, but I will not say just Liverpool," he said, as quoted by the Independent

"The way they play, the quality of their people, not just in front. [Virgil] van Dijk helped a lot to be more consistent in defensive department, especially in the box.

"The quality in front, the quality in the way they play. Jürgen is a top manager. He's an excellent manager creating not just offensive style, and always thinking about the spectators, always positive going there and creating good environments in the clubs."

Guardiola and Klopp were nemeses when they managed Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in Germany, but Guardiola sees a lot of his own style in Klopp's team.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

"I think both teams want to attack, Tottenham as well. It doesn't matter what happens, they want to try, want to attack," he said.

And unlike his Tottenham counterpart Mauricio Pochettino, Guardiola admitted that he will be supporting the Reds in the Champions League final against Real Madrid - no surprise given his Barcelona ties.

"I wish them all the best in the [Champions League] final," he said.

City finish their record-breaking season at Southampton, while Liverpool host Brighton needing a point for a Champions League place.

