Real Madrid 'Thinking About' Spurs Star as Zinedine Zidane Weighs Up Sergio Ramos Replacements

Real Madrid are eyeing up the possibility of luring Tottenham Hotspur defender Davinson Sanchez away from the Premier League this summer, according to reports in Spain.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed an impressive debut season since his £42m arrival from Ajax last summer; with his 31 league showings, including a cameo in Spurs' bizarre 5-4 end of season victory over Leicester as well as his eight appearances in this year's Champions League, catching the eye of a number of European clubs.

And according to notorious Spanish rumourmongers Don Balon, after Florentino Perez was pointed in the direction for the north London ace by fellow Colombian James Rodriguez, Los Blancos are 'thinking about' a pursuit.

The report claims that even though it was the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu chief who was made aware of the £70,000-a-week defender, the decision will be boss Zinedine Zidane's on whether or not Real Madrid follow up on the tip.

The Frenchman already has four highly-rated centre backs at his disposal - Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Nacho and Jesus Vallejo - however, is said to be eyeing up a potential long-term replacement for the 32-year-old Ramos.

It is thought that both Atletico Madrid's Lucas Hernandez and Sevilla's Clement Lenglet are part of that list, although Barcelona have also shown interest in the latter who has enjoyed a stellar term at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.

If the Spanish capital outfit were to follow up their proposed interest, it is unlikely that Sanchez would leave Tottenham on the cheap - with the young defender's current agreement at Spurs lasting until 2023.