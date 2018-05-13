VIDEO: Why Mohamed Salah's Last Anfield Action This Season Received a Chorus of Boos

Despite playing a pivotal role in Liverpool's successful campaign this season; picking up five different Player of the Year awards and snatching the Golden Boot from Harry Kane in the process; Mohamed Salah's last on-field act at Anfield this season, remarkably, was met with a chorus of boos.

Golden Boot? Come here to daddy 😂 pic.twitter.com/GasYbIerEm — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) May 13, 2018

While the Egypt international, who still has one more showing for the Reds to come this term in the Champions League final against Real Madrid on May 26, was posing for his obligatory photos in commemoration of receiving this season's top-scorer award, his young daughter, Makka, was trundling around the pitch kicking the ball to an ensemble of cheers from the Anfield faithful.





However, following the conclusion of his time with the photographers, the 25-year-old attempted to stop his daughter's fun by snatching the ball from her feet with a drag-back - candy from a baby comes to mind.

I think you’ll love this video from the Anfield gantry. Mo Salah’s daughter stole the show. That moment when she realises that the entire crowd are cheering her! Then Daddy gets booed whilst holding his Golden Boot. Brilliant. 😂👏 #MoSalah #LFC pic.twitter.com/QhUkRqYhL5 — Arlo White (@arlowhite) May 13, 2018

But, as expected, the Kopites were less than impressed by their hero's actions, and subsequently barraged Salah with a plethora of pantomime villain-style boos, much to the amusement of the Liverpool attacker.





Yet, always wanting to appease his supporters - as he has done continuously this term - the winger handed possession back to Makka; producing one of the biggest cheers of the afternoon.

The moment to saviour was one of several during the final day of the 2017/18 Premier League season for the 'Egyptian King', who not only picked up the league's Player of the Year award ahead of his side's 4-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion, but rounded it off by becoming the first player to score 32 goals during a 38-game campaign in the English top-flight with the afternoon's opener.