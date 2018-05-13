VIDEO: Why Mohamed Salah's Last Anfield Action This Season Received a Chorus of Boos

By 90Min
May 13, 2018

Despite playing a pivotal role in Liverpool's successful campaign this season; picking up five different Player of the Year awards and snatching the Golden Boot from Harry Kane in the process; Mohamed Salah's last on-field act at Anfield this season, remarkably, was met with a chorus of boos. 

While the Egypt international, who still has one more showing for the Reds to come this term in the Champions League final against Real Madrid on May 26, was posing for his obligatory photos in commemoration of receiving this season's top-scorer award, his young daughter, Makka, was trundling around the pitch kicking the ball to an ensemble of cheers from the Anfield faithful. 


However, following the conclusion of his time with the photographers, the 25-year-old attempted to stop his daughter's fun by snatching the ball from her feet with a drag-back - candy from a baby comes to mind. 

But, as expected, the Kopites were less than impressed by their hero's actions, and subsequently barraged Salah with a plethora of pantomime villain-style boos, much to the amusement of the Liverpool attacker. 


Yet, always wanting to appease his supporters - as he has done continuously this term - the winger handed possession back to Makka; producing one of the biggest cheers of the afternoon. 

The moment to saviour was one of several during the final day of the 2017/18 Premier League season for the 'Egyptian King', who not only picked up the league's Player of the Year award ahead of his side's 4-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion, but rounded it off by becoming the first player to score 32 goals during a 38-game campaign in the English top-flight with the afternoon's opener.  

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)