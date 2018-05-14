Football 'Addict' Wenger Foresees Difficult Period Without Arsenal Following His Final Game

Arsene Wenger has spoken of his sadness at leaving Arsenal after managing his final game against Huddersfield at the John Smith's Stadium on Sunday.



The Gunners gave the legend the perfect send off by winning the game 1-0 thanks to a goal from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and the tributes have continued to flood in.

It hasn't been an easy ride over the past few seasons, but Wenger hasn't let the toxicity taint his own view of the club or his tenure, and after the game with the Terriers.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

He said as quoted by BBC Sport : "Of course it is very emotional after 1,235 games for the same club. To enjoy it we had to win it. Winning football games is what makes me happy and the boys did it.





"Do I feel relief? Not really, I'm sad. At some stage it has to end. I wish everyone well, the fans have been great until the end and I wish the club well for the future.



Huddersfield fans: "You wanted him out, you wanted him out. You two-faced bastards, you wanted him out." — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) May 13, 2018

"It will be hard to adjust but I will have to deal with that. I will remain an Arsenal fan above everything else.



"I will stay in football for sure. Whether that is managing or not... I am addicted and I don't think that can be cured."

Wenger bows out after 22 years at the helm of the north London giants, having managed 1235 games. He won three Premier League titles and a record seven FA Cups.