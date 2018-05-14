Premier League Transfer Window to Open This Thursday in Order to Comply With FIFA Rules

By 90Min
May 14, 2018

The Premier League's summer transfer window will open much earlier than in has in times past, with this year's date set for Thursday, May 17, per Sky Sports.

Previous windows have opened on June 1. But this year, due to the league having voted to close the window earlier than usual, things will be a little different

Teams were in agreement with deadline day being moved from August 31 to August 9 in order to have all squads confirmed by the time the new season kicks off on August 11.

According to FIFA rules, all countries must have a summer transfer window that spans 12 weeks. And, as a result of the end date being pushed up, the start date has been made to follow suit.

The Premier League are the only UK division to vote for a change, but the EFL is likely to do so as well. Meanwhile, all of Europe's other major leagues have kept their dates the same and will be allowed to start their transfer business from June 1.

Premier League clubs will have until August 9 to complete any deals for players coming from other countries.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)