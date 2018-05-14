Sporting CP President Bruno de Carvalho Suspends Manager Jorge Jesus & Entire Backroom Staff

Sporting CP president Bruno de Carvalho is apparently still on the warpath over in Portugal and has followed his suspending of 19 first-team players back in April with more of the same, but this time, for manager Jorge Jesus and his back-room staff.

That is according to Observador, who claim that the president held a meeting with Jesus, the assistant coaches, the scouting and medical department in Alvalade on Monday, after which they were all handed suspensions.

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/GettyImages

There's still the matter of a Taca de Portugal final which is to be played on Sunday, yet that seemed to have very little bearing on De Carvalho as he made his decision to absurdly ban an entire coaching entourage.





The president also met with the players on Monday, calling a meeting with them after suspending Jesus and his technical staff. Senior players such as Rui Patrício, William de Carvalho an Bruno Fernandes were said to have bluntly informed him of their intention to stay away from the final as they look to stand in solidarity with their coach.

FRANCISCO LEONG/GettyImages

The meetings came about as a result of Sporting's loss to Maritimo on Sunday, as well as the loss of a Champions League place. The players emerged the victims of whistles and insults from their own fans, with Patricio and Carvalho nearly getting assaulted at the Cristiano Ronaldo Airport in Madeira.





Jesus, though, is still contracted by the club for another year, and they will be forced to pay him €7m if they fire him this summer.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper coach Nelson Pereira and B team coach Luis Martins are expected to take charge of the side for Sunday's final.